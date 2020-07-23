Mayuge factory employees suffer acid burns

Mayuge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five casual laborers attached to Mayuge Sugar Factory limited in Mayuge district are admitted at Buluba hospital with acid burns.

They are Farouk Kabale, Elvis Ngobi, Mohammed Asadunda, Davis Barasa and Derrick Namanya.

They were admitted at Buluba hospital on Wednesday morning with burns all over their bodies. Kabale says they were moving 40 jerrycans of acid when two of them burst and splashed on their bodies.

“We were tasked to ferry jerrycans of acid from the parking yard to the distillery plant on Tuesday. However, two of them burst and the acid spilled on us,” he said.

Adding that, “The boss looked on and didn’t bother giving us any first aid.”

Ngobi URN on his sick bed that he feels sharp pain in the chest and can neither stand nor sit at the moment.

The factory managers have since declined to comment about the matter.

The Busoga East Police Spokesperson, James Mubi confirmed the incident, saying investigations are underway to establish what could have happened.

*******

URN