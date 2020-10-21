Mayiga wants Mityana DPC punished for teargassing clan leaders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has partially accepted the apology by the Inspector-General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola for the police raid on a thanksgiving function organised by the head of Mbogo clan in Mityana district over the weekend.

While meeting a delegation from Uganda Police Force led by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Asan Kasingye, Mayiga said while the apology is welcome, it should be followed by punishing the Mityana District Police Commander Alex Mwine Mukono for the raid.

Mayiga also called for serious and immediate action in what he called uncoordinated acts of teargassing and dispersing any groups that come together.

In his message delivered by Kasingye, Ochola noted that they had resolved to apologies after realizing operational laps that led to the skirmishes.

He promised to deliver Mayiga’s message to the IGP to punish Mityana police boss saying he is optimistic action will be taken.

Kasingye reiterated the police resolve to end such incidents through negotiated and peaceful means.

******

URN