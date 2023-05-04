Match-Fixing Probe: FUFA suspends 6 players, 2 referees

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has suspended six players and two match officials over allegations of match-fixing and manipulation of football competition results. In a statement released on Wednesday, FUFA announced that the decision was taken by the Investigation Chamber of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee following confessions by individuals and available data from the Match Integrity reports.

The suspended individuals include two top referees, Deogracious Opio, and George Nkurunziza, and players Waiswa Andrew and Kakooza Yaya Mahad, who play for Uganda Premier League club Gaddafi FC. The others are Lwesibawa Godfrey, who plays for Big league outfits Kitara FC, Maganda Saleh, who plays for Calvary FC, Oringa Franco, who plays for Northern Gateway FC, and Mwima Abdallah, who plays for Ndejje FC University.

Although FUFA did not disclose the particular games in which the suspended individuals allegedly manipulated, the Federation announced that the individuals will nevertheless serve a 90-day suspension from taking part in any football activity (administrative, sport, or any other) at the national level. FUFA Investigative Chamber Deputy Charles Twiine said that they received information from whistleblowers that the suspended individuals were engaging in the manipulation of football results and subsequently commenced their investigations.

This is the first cohort of individuals to be suspended by FUFA on allegations of match-fixing since March 2023 when FUFA President Moses Magogo announced new strategies to curb the vice, which has long defined Uganda’s football industry, where club officials, coaches, referees, and players are accused of being part of it.

Denis Lukambi, the FUFA legal manager, said that the Federation had formed a collaboration with Sportrada, a sports technology company, to aid the Federation in gathering and examining football data for top-tier Uganda Premier League and other active leagues in Uganda. The firm will be vigilantly monitoring the domestic league matches on a daily basis and unearthing any instances of match manipulation.

Previously, referee John Bosco Kalibbala was banned from taking part in any football-related activity for 15 years after being found guilty of manipulating results for at least two Uganda Premier League games. In March 2022, FUFA banned former Police FC Marketing and Sales Manager, Abraham Luzzi, local football coach James Kaweesa, and sports journalist, David Isabirye from taking part in football activities at the National and International levels over match-fixing.

In April In 2021, the former Uganda Premier League side, Kyetume FC, indefinitely suspended three players, including goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, defender Julius Ntambi, and team captain Mustafa Mujjuzi, over allegations of match-fixing after the team lost to Kitara FC.

In December 2021, the former Nyamityobora FC patron, Ali Sekatawa, resigned amid allegations of match-fixing and sports betting. In his resignation letter, Sekatawa said that match-fixing and sports betting had marred football in Uganda, including top leagues.

*****

URN