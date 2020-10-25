Mass cholera vaccination kicks off in Kasese

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mass vaccination against cholera has kicked off today in Kasese district.

The five-day exercise was rolled out on Sunday by a joint team comprising of Ministry of Health officials and the district health team with support from World Health Organization-WHO.

The exercise will target more than 350,000 people in 16 sub counties which include Isango, Lake Katwe, Maliba, Kisinga, Luhibira town council, Bwera, Karusandara, Bulembia among others.

The Kasese District Health Officer Yusuf Baseka says that the flood hit areas across the district will also be considered.

Baseka however warned the community against complacency noting that if the community disregards the key health practices like hand washing and good waste management, there is a likelihood of an outbreak.

He encouraged the locals especially parents to embrace the door to door exercise.

Kasese has been hit by floods since May this year and the renewed heavy rains are putting the district at risk of cholera outbreak.

URN