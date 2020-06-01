Masindi police officer discharged after subsequent negative COVID-19 tests

Masindi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A police officer from Masindi central police station who tested positive for COVID-19 has been discharged from Hoima Regional Referral hospital.

The detective tested positive for COVID-19 on May 1, 2020, during the Rapid Assessment survey conducted by the health ministry across the country. In the aftermath, all the 104 police officers who were manning Masindi central police station were replaced and quarantined at Masindi police barracks together with their family members.

Dr Lawrence Tumusiime, the in-charge of Hoima Regional Referral hospital COVID-19 Treatment Unit says the police officer has since recovered and tested negative to the lethal virus in subsequent tests.

He adds that there is only one patient still under treatment at the centre. The patient is a 28-year-old truck driver who was admitted to the facility on May 20, 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19. He entered the country through the Elegu border point on May 17, 2020, and was intercepted in Bweyale, Kiryandongo district. Tumusiime says the patient is in a stable condition and responding well to treatment.

The first patient to be discharged from the treatment unit was a businesswoman in Hoima town who was admitted at the facility on March 20, 2020. She had returned from Dubai and was identified by the COVID-19 task force in Hoima.

At Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, the first COVID-19 patient was discharged on Monday. The Ugandan truck driver tested positive on his way from Kenya to Rwanda. Dr Celestine Barigye, the Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital Director says that nine are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Uganda currently has 453 COVID-19 confirmed cases. This is after 40 samples tested positive on Sunday. They were part of 1,319 that were tested from different points of entry.

