Masindi district probed over irregular recruitment of workers

Masindi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Masindi district local government is under the spotlight over alleged irregular recruitment of workers.

This follows numerous complaints raised to the IG by whistle blowers about the irregular recruitment of staff in the district.

In a letter dated 15th August 2022, Dr. Patricia Achan Okiria, the deputy Inspector General of Government urges the Chief Administrative Officer-CAO Masindi district that they recently received complaints regarding irregularities in the recruitment process to fill various positions at Masindi district local government.

“We received a complaint regarding irregularities in the recruitment process to fill positions at Masindi District Local government and we have since commenced investigations,“ reads the IG’s letter.

The positions that are being probed are those of the District Production Officer, Senior Assistant Secretary, Senior Planner, Community Development Officer, Senior Education Assistant and Senior Accounts Assistant.

In the same letter, the IG has directed the CAO to immediately halt the recruitment until thorough investigations into the matter are concluded.

“In light of the above, you are accordingly directed to halt the recruitment process pending the conclusion of the investigation or any other directives from this office,“ reads the letter.

Cosmas Byaruhanga, the Masindi LC5 chairperson has confirmed receipt of the letter but declined to discuss the matter.

Phiona Sanyu, the Chief Administrative Officer-CAO Masindi in a telephone interview with URN also confirmed receipt of the IG’s letter but also declined to comment on the issue.

The IG’s letter is also copied to the chairperson of Masindi District Service Vommission and the Masindi LC5 Chairperson.

*****

URN