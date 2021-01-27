Masaka workers polls cancelled over shortage of ballot papers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Elections for the workers LC V representatives in Masaka city were cancelled on Wednesday due to inadequate ballot papers.

The elections that were being held at Masaka recreation grounds were called off after it emerged that the Electoral Commission had delivered 200 ballot papers instead of 211.

The anomaly was discovered by the voters who had shown up to witness the opening of election materials.

Luke Ssekamwa who contested on the National Resistance Movement-NRM party ticket accused the returning officer of negligence.

Peter Ssenkungu, another delegate for Masaka workers league also mobilized his colleagues to boycott the elections to protest what he described incompetence of the Electoral Commission.

Sam Agaba, the returning officer for Masaka city was forced to suspend the elections. He says that another date will be announced.

*****

URN