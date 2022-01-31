Masaka unhappy with delay to gazette Parish Model guidelines

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Masaka City and Local Governments have expressed concern over the government delay to gazette guidelines for implementation of the Parish Development Model-PDM.

The Parish Development Model program which was allocated Ushs200billion this financial year with each parish supposed to get Ushs19.1 million is the latest poverty alleviation initiative in which the government intends to advance the benefits of decentralization.

It targets development activities that are planned for and executed in parishes as the lowest level unit for planning and development in the country. Despite the availability of the funds, local governments have failed to roll out the program due to a lack of guidelines on its implementation.

Godfrey Bemanyisa, the Masaka City Clerk, says all the funds released for the last three quarters are lying on their bank accounts because they cannot spend it in the absence of guidelines. Speaking during a city’s stakeholders meeting, Bemanyisa noted that they are overwhelmed by public demand for the funds, which they cannot expend.

Dr. Abed Bwanika, the Kimanya-Kabonera division Member of parliament in Masaka city, says that besides the guidelines, many parishes in the area have no structures for the PDM. He wonders how the funds could be released before the required preparations are done.

“There are no structures in all wards in my constituency and even the new parishes chiefs haven’t reported to their respective areas of operations as most of them haven’t received their appointment letters,” he said. He is afraid that the new program may face serious operation challenges similar to those that are cited in Emyoga, the Presidential initiative for wealth and job creation.

Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament who also doubles the Nyendo-Mukungwe Division MP in Masaka city faulted the government for what he describes as inefficiencies, which may lead to misuse of program funds.

Mpuuga noted that it’s not the first time the government is releasing money without guidelines. He cited Emyoga funds, which he says were disbursed on the eve of last year’s general election, which has affected monitoring and reimbursement.

Richard Sebamala, the Bukoto central constituency MP also observes that the line ministry is yet to sensitize the intended beneficiaries, something he says may also frustrate the program. He is also concerned that the program is already being politicized by selfish individuals with inclinations to the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM, which he says will affect its implementation.

When contacted the Minister for Local Government, Raphael Magyezi noted that the preparation for the implementation of PDM will soon be rolled out. “We are done with the recruitment of Parish chiefs who will be supervising and guiding its effective implementation and funds are already available on all district accounts. In two months, the program will be rolled out,” he told URN in a telephone interview.