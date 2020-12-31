Masaka police station sealed off in anticipation of Kyagulanyi’s visit

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is heavy security deployment at Masaka central police station in anticipation of Robert Kyagulanyi’s visit to detained members of his campaign team.

On Wednesday, more than 90 NUP supporters were arrested in Kalangala during Kyagulanyi’s campaign trail.

Addressing a press conference at his home in Magere on Thursday, he said that he would visit Masaka central police station to check on the detainees.

Security presence at the police station has been heightened and access to the public is restricted.

A joint security team comprised of both police and army have mounted roadblocks at Total petrol station in Nyendo and all the traffic is directed towards Masaka-Mbarara bypass.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the greater Masaka regional police spokesperson says the deployment is intended to avert likelihoods of commotion in the town.

He says that they obtained intelligence that the NUP supporters were planning to cause unnecessary political tensions that would disrupt business in the area.

Kyagulanyi today set out to campaign in Bukomansimbi and Mpigi districts.

Last Sunday, the NUP presidential candidate was involved in clashes with security agencies before some members of his campaign crew and journalists were injured in the scuffle.

URN