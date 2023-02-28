MASAKA: Parishioners in fear over persistent chruch break-ins

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is growing anxiety among priests and parishioners in Masaka Diocese over the persistent church break-ins. Unknown thugs have robbed four separate churches in different parishes in the diocese within two weeks.

The affected are St. Joseph’s Lwaggulwe Parish Church in Kyannamukaka sub county, Masaka district, Our Lady of St. Carmel Bethlehem Parish and St. John Mary Muzeeyi Mpambire Parish Church, both in Kyotera district, and Our Lady of Peace Parish Church Kasozi in Rakai district, one of the most ancient churches in Masaka Diocese and Uganda.

In all the incidents, the thugs broke into the churches at night and accessed the sacristy where they stole public address systems and other sound system equipment, electric wires, bulbs, money found in the alms boxes, furniture, and other valuables.

Rev. Father Emmanuel Mawanda, the Deputy in charge of Our Lady of St. Carmel Bethlehem Parish, which was robbed on Saturday, observes that the raids are committed in almost a similar manner, adding that they suspect this could be the work of an organized criminal gang that is targeting churches.

The thugs access the targeted churches through the ventilators and sometimes use improvised keys to open door locks. Sister Rose Garese, the Operations Coordinator in Our Lady of Peach Parish Kasozi in Rakai district, says that the robberies are a grave violation of the sanctity of the church and demoralizing to the congregation that fundraises for the stolen items.

She reveals that this is the second time their church is being raided and robbed by thugs.

Father Mawanda says they are considering strengthening the security around all parishes by installing surveillance cameras and deploying armed watchmen and dogs as a remedy to the recurrent robberies.

Masaka Diocesan Bishop Serverus Jjumba in his homily of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of St Joseph Lwanunda Parish in Masaka district on Sunday noted that he is considering special prayers to invoke God’s intervention and action on the thieves raiding the holy places of worship.

Last year alone, thugs robbed seven churches in the area and went away with valuable properties. The Churches are Kabuwoko and Gayaza in Masaka district, Matale and Biikira in Kyotera district, Mbirizi in Lwengo district, and Lukaya in Kalungu district, and culprits have never been arrested.

Regina Nalubega Kitaka, the Chairperson of the diocesan laity commission has challenged the security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incidents as a way of curtailing the habits.

