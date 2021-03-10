Masaka muslim district chairperson resigns as suspended Kadhi holds onto office

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hajj Yasin Lubowa, the Masaka Muslim District Council Chairperson has resigned and rescinded his loyalty to Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC leadership.

Lubowa, who is also the Greater Masaka Regional representative to the UMSC general assembly, has since switched loyalty to the Kibuli based Muslim faction.

He defected together with 40 other Muslim faithfuls from Lwengo, Masaka and Kalungu, who have also shifted their loyalty from Sheikh Buruhane Bagunduuse, the embattled Kadhi of Masaka and Kalungu Muslim districts to his rival, Sheikh Swaibuh Ndugga, who serves as greater Masaka Regional Kadhi under the Kibuli faction.

Lubowa argues that they are fed up with the endless disputes under the leadership of Sheikh Bagunduuse, who they accuse of incompetence and failure to build unity among the local Muslim community.

Sheikh Mahad Kakooza, the Secretary-General of Greater Masaka Muslim Community allied to the Kibuli faction, who received the defectors appreciated them for taking what he described as a wise decision, saying that their efforts of building the Muslim faith is highly welcome.

Sulait Kakeeto, who is among the defectors, blames Bagunduuse for undermining fellow Muslims leaders and declining to adhere to resolutions of the district Muslim council, which is supposed to advise him. He says that they were also dismayed by the recent insubordination of Sheikh Bagunduuse who declined to step down on the directives of the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje.

Last week, Sheikh Mubajje instructed Bagunduuse to handover the office to a caretaker Kadhi to pave way for investigations into his alleged incompetence. However, Baguduuse declined to handover the office, saying that his suspension was done in bad faith.

When contacted about the group’s defection, Sheikh Bagunduuse said the defectors were driven by selfish interests, adding that he will continue performing his duties normally. He explains that the issues raised by the defectors are too personal and have nothing to do with administration and his style of leadership, which he says has steered the Muslim community forward.

********

URN