Masaka municipality bans roadside car washing bays

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Masaka municipality authorities have banned the operations of car-washing bays along the roadside citing poor waste management and destruction of roads.

Emmanuel Gakyalo, the Masaka Municipality Deputy Town Clerk explains that the decision is meant to curtail the rising number of washing bays operating in ungazetted areas with some being put so close to roads leading to their destruction before their lifespan is due.

He says they have ordered the law enforcement teams to remove all the illegal washing bays operating in the area.

Those affected include; List Jet Car wash located next to Bank of Uganda Currency Centre, Smart Washing Bay next to Post Office building, Ganda Boys Washing bay operating along Kampala road, among several others which according to Gakyalo are lacking the basic requirements to operate.

He explains that besides poor waste disposal and management systems, the condemned washing bays lack soak pits.

He adds that all the operators of the condemned washing bays have deliberately failed to adhere to the municipality’s sanitation standards despite numerous warnings.

George Ssembatya who operates one of the condemned washing bays along Kampala road has cried out to municipal council authorities to give them grace period to enable put in place the facilities other than pushing them out of works that employs hundreds of youths.

