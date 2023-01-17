MASAKA: Millers cry foul as UNBS closes 20 maize factories

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 25-grain milling plants in Masaka region are crying foul following the closure of their businesses for non compliance with quality standards. The plants were closed by the enforcement team from the Uganda National Bureau of Standards-UNBS during an operation in the area. The affected maize plants are in Bukomansimbi, Kyotera, Kalungu, and Masaka districts, where the proprietors were found operating without certification from UNBS and flouting food safety guidelines.

According to Slyvia Kirabo, the UNBS Spokesperson, the plants were closed for various reasons that include poor hygiene of the machinery and employees, appalling storage facilities and poor aeration of the premises, improper packaging of the processed flour among other deficiencies, which affect the quality of their final product. The operators say the operation is causing huge losses to their businesses as they were trying to recover from the prolonged dry spell that resulted in poor crop harvest.

Edward Munywabugali, one of the affected grain millers in Bukomansimbi argues that some of the conditions set by UNBS are far above the small-sized entrepreneurs, saying that many of them are now on the verge of being pushed out of business.

Despite appreciating the relevance of ensuring the quality of their products, Munywabugali argues that fulfilling the conditions demands very heavy financial investment, which he says they cannot afford. He has appealed to UNBS to relax some of its conditions to give an opportunity to small-sized entrepreneurs as they gradually improve their standards, other than suppress them with closure.

Steven Mulindwa, another affected maize miller who operates a plant in Masaka Industrial area, says the operation was rushed. He blames UNBS for not allowing them some time gradually to meet the required standards.

He says many of them are operating with huge bank loans on top of high unpaid electricity bills. He explains that they are currently held in tight fixes as long as their businesses remain closed.

Mariam Nangoozi, the Manager of Kyamera Maize Millers in Kyakonda, Kabonera sub county has noted that her income was badly crippled following the closure of the plant. She has appealed to UNBS to allow them a grace period of at least three months such that they can be able to meet the requirements.

Ronald Ahimbisibwe, the UNBS Principal Certification Officer who led a team that conducted the operation, insists that they cannot compromise on ensuring that all food processors meet the required standards. “Everyone should get concerned that such people who operate below the standards threaten the lives of Ugandans who consume their products,” he noted.

URN