Masaka Diocese short of UGX 100M ahead of scientific Martyr’s day celebrations

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Masaka Catholic Diocese is hunting for at least Shillings 100 million to host this year’s feast for the Uganda Martyr’s day celebrations. The money is part of the Shillings 250 million budgeted for the scientific Martyrs’ day celebrations scheduled for June 3rd, 2021 at the Martyrs shrines in Namugongo.

The Uganda Episcopal Conference has for the second time selected Masaka diocese to lead the martyr’s day celebration after missing last year’s opportunity due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Right Reverend Serverus Jjumba, the Bishop Masaka Catholic Diocese says that they need the funds to organize a worthwhile event despite the restricted numbers of pilgrims.

He explains that although they mobilized financial resources for last year’s celebrations that never happened, they spent the bigger collection of the budget, leaving them with less finance to organize this year’s celebrations.

Bishop Jjumba also reveals that they have decided to maintain last year’s theme “Don’t Lose Heart” as well as praying for peace in the country and an end to the prevailing social injustices in the communities through the intercession of the Uganda Martyrs.

Reverend Father Edward Anslem Ssemwogere, the Treasurer of the organizing committee explains that they intend to spend the required finances on compiling and printing a souvenir magazine and broadcasting the celebrations to cater for the faithful’s who have been restricted from accessing Namugongo among other things.

According to the organization committee, only 200 people will be allowed into Namugongo martyrs shrines that have also been restricted to foot pilgrims.

URN