Masaka blood bank struggling to raise blood for patients

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Masaka regional blood bank is struggling to raise the required units of blood. Johnson Tulyahebwa, the team leader of Masaka regional blood bank says that they have only been raising 670 of the required 1,250 units of blood monthly over the past four months.

He attributes the problem to the COVID-19 pandemic which led to the closure of many blood donation centers. As a result, Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) can’t hold blood donation camps because of the pandemic which has led to a shortage of blood in Masaka region.

Tulyahebwa says that despite the increased demand for blood, they can’t do much since students who formed the bulk of their donors are still away from school.

Joseph Mulindwa, a resident of Kalangala district says that he lost his wife recently due to the lack of blood for transfusion.

Esther Nakaayi who escaped death after being transfused during the lockdown has appealed to islanders to support the blood donation campaign.

John Opondo, the Managing Director Kampala Infrastructure Services-KIS has appealed to islanders to collective join the blood donation campaign due to increase in need.

The blood bank is targeting to gather over 700 units of blood from the islanders in a three days exercise.

Allan Mutagubya, one of the blood donors has appealed to other Ugandans to donate blood and save lives.

The islanders have been donating 1,660 units over the past four years in a campaign spearheaded by KIS.

