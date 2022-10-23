Masaka Bishop challenges gov’t on promotion of industrial productivity

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Masaka Diocese Catholic Bishop Serverus Jjumba has challenged the government to dedicate efforts towards enhancing industrial productivity as a remedy to youth unemployment.

Bishop Jjumba says that it is high time the country took deliberate interventions that aim at building a sustainable economy, bent on ensuring that the majority, young population is equipped with skills that can harness industrial productivity, which will eventually improve people’s livelihood.

In his homily during a mass he led to commemorate the 40th anniversary of St Charles Lwanga Technical Institute Butende in Masaka, Bishop Jumba observed that the majority of Ugandans in the informal sector are less skilled which affects their productivity, hence affecting the quality of their lives.

He prefers that government invests more in vocational and technical skilling programs, where possible, work out integration of the secondary school curriculum such that the youth can acquire the necessary required industrial productivity.

He observes that if the government becomes passionate about promoting vocational skills, it will eventually change the attitude the public has about vocational education. He indicates that this will deliberately close the underlying gap between the services sector and the country’s production capacity which affects its economic growth.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament and MP for Nyendo-Mukuyngwe Division, Mathias Mpuuga observed that the country is suitable for evolution in its education sector to ensure that young people are equipped with employable skills.

He asked the parents to discourage their children from being recruited by labor export agents and instead take them for either vocational training or commercial agriculture as a viable substitute.

URN