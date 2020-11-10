Masafu residents angry with NRM over electricity

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents in Masafu sub-county of Busia district say they are not ready to vote for National Resistance Movement -NRM party candidates come 2021 over lack of electricity.

According to residents, they have previously voted NRM leaders who failed to extend electricity especially in trading centers they operate different businesses that need electric power.

The sub-county has 6 trading centers and schools that lack electricity. The trading centers are Mumutumba, Bukobe, Kubo, Budandu, Muganiro and Humuhuyu.

The schools which operate without electricity include Bukalikha P/S, Budandu P/S, Kubo P/S, Bukobe P/S and Mukangu P/S and Bukalikha Secpndary School.

Steven Wafula Maloba, a motorcycle mechanic at Mumutumba trading centre and also chairman NRM Buhatuba parish says that they trek 4kilometres to access welding machines in Masinya sub- county which is costly In terms of transport.

Jesca Ouma, the L.C.1 chairperson Buhatuba village says that they have been waiting for last 6 years since 2015 when the incumbent member of Parliament Julius Maganda made the pledge of electricity power extension which has not been fulfilled.

According to Ouma, in 2016 were tasked to register names of residents legible for power connection in the area but the process ended in vain.

Remigiyo Wabwire, a resident, adds that electricity poles were dropped along the roads in the area ahead of 2016 general election, but the poles were picked up at night.

Taab Maloba, another resident, says they are overwhelmed with rampant theft and opium smokers who take advantage of darkness in evening hours to rape young girls and elderly women.

Geoffrey Wandera, the Busia district L.C.V chairman says that the area is meant to benefit under the rural electrification program but this couldn’t be followed up due to internal conflicts in district council sessions for the last two years.

URN