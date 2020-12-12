Masaba cooperative union AGM turns chaotic

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Chaos broke out at Mbale secondary school in Mbale city during the Annual General Meeting-AGM of Masaba Cooperative Union on Friday. Trouble started after the Mbale District Commercial Officer, Joshua Wepukhulu unexpectedly called off the meeting without setting new dates for the AGM citing security reasons.

Wepukhulu explained that he was prompted to call off the meeting after receiving intelligence information indicating that the supporters of Moses Wamboko, one of the candidates for the position of Board chairperson had planned to fight with the supporters of his rival and incumbent chairperson, Eddy Wakholowa.

According to Wepukhulu, they tried to secure police protection, but the officers were busy guarding the controversial election of the new Bamsaba cultural leader and campaign rally of the Forum for Democratic-FDC presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat.

Deo Khaukha and Peter Busani, both delegates from different primary societies under Masaba Cooperative Union, said they lost their cool with the board and commercial officer for often stopping their meetings without any serious justification.

He said their previous AGM flopped for reason yet they keep spending time and money to attend the meeting.

Moses Wamboko, who is running for the position of Board Chair, accused the incumbent of frustrating efforts to hold the AGM fearing that he will be pushed out. He however, called for calm from the farmers as they wait for the new date for the AGM.

Wakholowa declined to comment on the matter when contacted by our reporter on phone.

URN