Market operators protest against street vendors in Jinja

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traders from Jinja Central Market are demonstrating against the presence of street vendors outside the market.

The traders say that they no longer receive clients as customers prefer to purchase items outside the market. They also accuse Jinja city authorities of failing to block operations of street vendors despite their numerous complaints.

On Monday, several traders paraded their goods along Aldina road in a protest that attracted heavy police deployment. The police used paper spray to disperse the traders from the streets.

Ibrahim Ssozi, one of the traders says that their colleagues sell goods cheaply along the streets, luring customers to purchase from them and shun the market. Ssozi adds that since they pay a monthly market fee of 10,000 Shillings per stall, city authorities should ensure that all vendors are allocated space within the market.

Edith Gimbo another trader says that following the presidential directive on curfew, the market is closed at around 5:30 pm, living them with limited time to selloff perishable goods. She adds that with outside markets in operation, their goods are left to rot on the stalls.

On his part, Henry Mugimba, the chairperson of traders in Jinja Central Market says that vendors are scattered throughout different road junctions across the city adding that until they are evicted, the market vendors will continue demonstrating.

Meanwhile, Majid Batambuze, the Jinja city interim mayor says that they are devising means of reorganizing vendors throughout the city.

********

URN