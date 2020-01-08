Marine police destroys over 100 old life jackets

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police Marine Unit on Katwe Landing Site in Katwe Town Council of Kasese District has destroyed more than 100 life jackets that had outlived their purpose.

The jackets were confiscated during an operation to impound standard gears from fishermen.

Pascal Ecumu, the in Charge of the Marine Police Unit on Lakes Edward and George told URN on Tuesday that they have intensified their operations to ensure standards fishermen comply with the required standards to avoid possible water accidents.

He explained that they managed to confiscate life jackets, which could no longer serve their purpose when the need arises. Ecumu says they will not allow anyone to operate on the Lake without a life jacket and standard boat.

He notes that through community policing and surveillance they managed to reduce water accidents last year.

Rashid Sakwa, a fisherman on Lake George welcomes the police operations, saying the laxity in their wok has cost the lives of some operators.

He however, says the fishermen had been demoralized by the existence of fake life jackets on the local market with some choosing to abandon them.

John Bosco, who owns a boat on Lake George, says life jackets are an important facet of fisher men on the lake.

He welcomes the Police’s directive prohibiting persons without life jackets on the waters.

John Bosco Kananura, the Katwe Town Council LC III Chairperson, says they are on ground to ensure fishermen acquired life jackets that conform to standards and can be used for a reasonable period of time.

URN