Mariera and Koowe are Katogo Golf Series champs at Entebbe Club

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Isaac Mariera claimed the overall men’s crown at the I&M Bank-sponsored Katogo Golf Series at Entebbe Club on Saturday.

Mariera’s 68 nett was enough for him to conquer the 18-hole course and edge ahead of 154 golfers. Toro Club’s Lillian Koowe, was the overall ladies’ winner with 75 nett to claim her maiden win in the series.

The Katogo Golf Series was the fifth event of the series and closed the season. The series also traversed Rwanda – at the Kigali Golf Resorts and Villas – an event that attracted 200 golfers from both nations.

At Entebbe, elite amateur golfer Michael Tumusiime was the gross winner with 74 nett.

The elusive prize of a hole in 1 was unclaimed once again, with co-sponsors Victoria Motors returning the brand new Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

Paul Nuwagaba, was the best male golfer in Catergory A with 77 nett on countback, beating left-hander Paul Ndyaguma. Kevin Ninyesiga with 79 nett on count back was Group B winner while Timothy Musiime with 77 nett was Group C winner on the night.

The various winners won several complimentary prizes from the co sponsors Serena Hotels and the overall winners winning air tickets by Rwanda Air.

Uganda Ladies Golf Union President Rita Apell, was the Ladies Group A winner 76 nett, Edith Wamalwa was Ladies Group B winner with 83 nett.

Other winners included side bet winners and the Daily Trivial Quiz overall winner was Brian Walusimbi other winners included Daniel Muwooya, Peace Helen, Milton Edimu and Brian Kivumbi.

The series sponsored by I&M Bank Uganda, had Johnnie Walker, Victoria Motors, GA Insurance, RwanAir, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Serena Hotel Kampala, Fenon Events, Goldman’s Luxury, NBS Sport, Case Hospital and Time Cop Security as co-sponsors.