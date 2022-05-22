Maria Flo Hotel proprietor found dead in hotel

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A prominent businessman in Masaka City, Atanansi Bazzeketta is dead.

Bazzeketta, the proprietor of Maria Flo Hotel, one of the traditional hotels Masaka town and the sub region was found dead in one of his hotels.

Bazzeketta’s body was discovered on Saturday morning in one of the rooms at Maria Flo Hotel after his staff got concerned that he was not getting out of the room and not picking phone calls.

Ivan Nakibinge, the Hotel Manager says his boss suddenly died in his sleep, and the body was recovered after they broke into his hotel room.

The manager says they decided to break the door because it was unusual of the boss to stay in bed beyond 9.00am. He says the deceased performed all his duties on Friday and was in good health before he retired to bed last night.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Greater Masaka Regional spokesperson confirms the incident, saying that they have started investigations into the sudden death of the businessman.

He explains that the Police Scenes of Crimes and investigations Officers have visited the hotel to commence investigations that will lead them to the cause of the death.

Ahmed Kateregga Musaazi, the Masaka Deputy Resident City Commissioner in Charge of Kimanya-Kabonera Division describes the death of Bazzeketta as a shock to the town.

Musaazi says the deceased has been a friendly person who they have often sought for guidance on several matters concerning Masaka. Police has deployed at the Hotel.

URN