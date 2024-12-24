Maracha town council grapples with poor waste management

Maracha, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Maracha Town Council is still struggling to maintain proper waste management disposal.

The area with poor waste management disposal methods is Nyadri market which is also the main local revenue source for the town council and the district.

The market attracts general merchandise and buyers of produce from across West Nile every Wednesday and Saturday, however, the Town Council remains handicapped as most people dispose of garbage unregulated.

Moses Omiku, Secretary for Finance planning and administration of Maracha Town Council says the garbage challenge in the town council has continued to increase with people and animals roaming and disposing of garbage on shop verandahs and roadsides. He says the Town Council lacks the equipment and plant to manage waste in the market and the Town Council, forcing people to dump garbage anywhere they wish.

David Wolo, the male Councilor representing older persons in the Town council says that the heaps of garbage could lead to an outbreak of diseases like Cholera and subsequent loss of revenue.

However, Samuel Atiku the Principal Town Clerk of the council explains that they are already working out ways of managing the garbage menace including public sensitization and engaging public-private partners.

Henry Orijabo the Chairperson of Maracha Town Council, there is a need for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to carry out mass sensitization on proper garbage disposal and lobbying for equipment to address the increasing challenge of garbage in the Town Council.

*****

URN