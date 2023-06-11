MARACHA: Speeding vehicle knocks S4 student dead

Maracha, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A senior four student at Maracha High Secondary School in Maracha District was on Saturday knocked dead at Nyoro trading center along the Arua-Koboko-Oraba Highway.

Samuel Adriko was knocked by a speeding motor vehicle registration number UBK 049L on Saturday, near Nyoro primary school in Nyadri sub county.

Peter Candia, an eyewitness said that the vehicle which was coming from Arua city heading towards Koboko town lost control while negotiating a corner and knocked dead the student who was walking in the same direction.

“The driver of the vehicle lost control and knocked the student from behind causing him to die on the spot,” he said.

Julius Muhoozi, the officer in charge of traffic at Maracha Central police station explains that preliminary findings attribute the cause of the accident to recklessness on the part of the vehicle driver.

“The student was knocked dead on his way to Nyadri Market in Maracha town council by a speeding vehicle belonging to Here is Life, a church founded organisation,” said Muhoozi who added that investigations about the accident are in progress.

Richard Adroma, the director of studies at Maracha High Secondary School confirmed to Uganda Radio Network that the accident victim was in Senior Four class at the school. He further says that Adriko was a disciplined and hardworking student before his death.

“He is one of our candidates in senior four class. It is very unfortunate that we have lost him. Adriko has been one of the committed students we had hoped for as a school,” he said.

According to statistics from the police traffic department at Maracha Central police station, the road section between Nyoro primary school and Oleba Trading center in Maracha district has claimed more than six lives since the start of this year.

At the time of filling the story, the student’s body had been taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital Maracha for postmortem.

******

URN