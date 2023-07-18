Maracha leaders ask Govt to construct school to honor Brig Toko

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local leaders and residents of Paranga sub-county in Maracha district are advocating for the construction of a secondary school in honor of the late Brig Gad Wilson Toko, a former vice-president during the Tito Okello military junta in 1985.

They believe that Toko’s significant contributions to the country, including his role in promoting peace, deserve recognition. Godfrey Osutre, the LC III chairperson for Paranga sub-county, reveals that they have already acquired 7.7 acres of land in Aligo village, Ajikoro parish for the proposed Brig Gad Wilson Toko Memorial Secondary School.

The establishment of this school would reduce the distance traveled by locals to access education in the neighboring Oleba Seed Secondary School in Oleba Town Council.

Atiku Musa, the secretary of works and technical services at Paranga sub-county, highlights the importance of the proposed secondary school in providing better educational opportunities for the community.

Francis Opio, the vice chairperson of Paranga sub-county, describes Toko as an icon of peace and good governance, emphasizing his constructive role during the 1985 peace talks between the Ugandan government, led by Gen Tito Okello, and the National Resistance Army (NRA), led by Gen Yoweri Museveni.

Paranga sub-county, which was separated from Oleba sub-county over three years ago, currently lacks a government secondary school. The local community believes that establishing the Brig Gad Wilson Toko Memorial Secondary School would be a fitting tribute to Toko’s legacy.

Born in the present-day Paranga sub-county of Maracha district, Toko achieved several notable accomplishments in his career. He was the first aviator in Uganda to fly solo in a Russian MiG fighter plane and served as the Minister of Defense from July 1985 to January 24, 1986.

Prior to that, he held positions such as the General Manager of Uganda Airlines from 1979 to 1985, Director General of the East African Airways Corporation from 1973 to 1976, and Commander of the Uganda Air Force from 1971 to 1973.

URN