Maracha district emyooga beneficiaries protest delayed remittance of funds

Emyooga beneficiaries in Maracha district are demanding to know the continued delay in the remittance of the funds

Maracha, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 100 Emyooga beneficiaries from different groups in Maracha district on Friday stormed the offices of Chief Administrative Officer, the Resident District Commissioner and the District Commercial Officer demanding to know why there is continued delay in the remittance of the funds.

The group members actions followed a botched training for which the group leaders were called in preparation for the dispatch of funds to the group accounts. However, led by Yafet Yikii, the chairperson, the groups became bitter particularly with the district commercial officer for cancelling the training and also demanded for immediate apology from the officials.

Alfred Engamvile, one of the members of the Emyooga groups has described the continued delay and failure by the commercial officer to keep in touch with the members as a sabotage against them and the program. According to Engamvile, the members who started following up on the Emyooga programme since late last year have now lost hope in the program.

Meanwhile, Christine Bamale, the district commercial officer Maracha who was absent from office on Friday would not pick repeated calls made to her. ut Nicholas Ojuri, the deputy DISO Maracha who later attended to the rowdy Emyooga members blamed the information gap between the administrators and the members of the beneficiary groups adding that his office would handle the matter

According to a report obtained from the district commercial office, there are 36 Emyooga groups approved for the program in Maracha district but none of them have accessed the funds.

*****

URN