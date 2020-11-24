Mao rallies voters in Acholi region against tribalism

Nwoya, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate, Norbert Mao has rallied the people of Acholi region to avoid the politics of tribalism.

Mao said that voters in Acholi Sub Region should not elect leaders based on their tribes and ethnicity, but rather their potentials and competence to represent them and offer good leadership.

Mao who was addressing hundreds of voters from Koch-Goma Sub -County in Nwoya district on Monday noted that voters in Acholi should not also elect him because his father comes from Acholi land but rather look at his leadership experience since childhood.

Mao who boasted of competence in leading Uganda described himself as a bridge of transition between the current government of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the new one to rise.

He also pledged that once elected President of Uganda, he will set up a ‘’Stolen Assets Recovery Tribunal’’ to ensure recovery of Ugandan assets that were lost to the current government including land and natural resources.

John Bosco Okullu, the Chairperson Koch Goma Sub County applauded Mao for nurturing many Acholi youths into national and international leadership positions and offering diverse leadership regardless of tribes and regions.

Geoffrey Okello, another voter asked Mao to focus on rehabilitating roads, addressing gaps in education and health care services in the country once elected president.

Mao who is currently campaigning in Acholi Sub Region is expected to hold campaigns in Amuru and Omoro districts on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

********

URN