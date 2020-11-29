Mao promises to set up tribunal to solve land wrangles in Kayunga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party presidential candidate Nobert Mao promised setting up a special tribunal’ to solve land wrangles in Kayunga district.

Mao who was addressing residents of Kayunga said that the tribunal will comprise of judges who will determine the rightful owners of land in the district.

Several politicians at various levels have in the past promised to solve land wrangles and illegal land evictions in vain. Kayunga remains one of the districts with many cases of land wrangles in courts of laws.

According to Mao, the land problem is escalated by leaders who the residents have failed to vote out of power.

Mao also unveiled Lydia Wabuza as the DP flag bearer for the Kayuga district Woman Member of Parliament seat.

Residents in places of Kitimbwa, Kayunga town council, Kangulumira and Nazigo where Mao held rallies applauded Mao’s pledges. They however said that there is a need to improve the delivery of services.

John Ssentamu and Peter Kiryowa both residents at Kangulumira say the new government should improve the road network and increase access to clean and safe water in the area.

Another resident, Hajji Adam Mutebi says the country’s security needs to be more improved on top of the government improving trade.

Mao cancelled his campaign program for Saturday to attend the burial of a relative in Gulu. He was supposed to be in Mukono and Buikwe districts.

