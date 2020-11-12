Mao fails to show up in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party presidential candidate, Norbert Mao for the second time failed to show up in Kasese district where he was expected on Wednesday. Mao had announced on Tuesday his plans to launch his campaigns in Kasese district.

A number of DP supporters who showed up at the DP offices in Nyakasanga for the launch were welcomed by a calm environment with no physical signs of any activity. There was hope that the candidate would eventually reach the district to hold his virtual campaign on one of the local radio stations at 8:00 pm but he still didn’t turn up.

Deus Kule Muthabali, the Kasese District DP Chairperson, said they had expected the presidential candidate to appear with some of their candidates on their rallies and hold a radio talk show. He, however, said they received communication from the DP team in Kampala indicating that they were unable to reach the district due to unpreventable challenges.

Earlier on, the Rwenzori East Region Police Commission, Samuel Asiimwe had informed the DP team in Kasese that they don’t expect any candidate in the district on Thursday based on the Electoral Commission schedule. Muthabali says they are concerned that the failure by the candidate to reach the district could demoralize their supporters.

Fred Muhindo, the Nyakabingo Sub County DP candidate, says they received scanty information regarding Mao’s visit to the district, which explains why they didn’t organize a meagre event. Innocent Byaruhnaga, a Boda boda rider who was found at the DP office, says he expected the DP president to make clear communication if he was unable to reach out to his supporters.

URN