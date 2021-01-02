Mao blocked from campaigning in Bundibugyo town

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Bundibugyo District on Friday blocked the Democratic Party-DP presidential candidate Nobert Mao from campaigning in Bundibugyo Town.

Moa was also expected to campaign in Ntoroko district. In Bundibugyo Mao had planned to campaign at the Booma Grounds in Bundibugyo town.

However, the security personnel who waited for Mao at Ntandi trading centre blocked him, candidate, from proceeding to the town.

The District Police Commander Taban Swaibu said that DP officials in the district had not informed the security team of the scheduled campaign and venue.

The DPC added that they could not allow the candidate to campaign in town to avoid the possibility of large gatherings.

However, the DP Spokesperson Okoler Opio said there was no justifiable reason whatever to block their candidate from campaigning in the area.

He says such actions from the security force justify that the electoral process is not free and fair.

Francis Kironde a voter in Ntandi says there was no reason to block political candidates.

He says that the security personnel should instead ensure that there is adherence to SOPs. Mao was guided to campaign from Izahura Primary School grounds in Harugale sub-county without making a stoppage in Bundibugyo town.

********

URN