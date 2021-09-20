Manny Pacquiao declares bid to run for Philippine president in 2022

Manila, Philippines | Xinhua | World boxing champion and Philippine senator Manny Pacquiao announced on Sunday that he will run for president of the Philippines in the 2022 elections.

Pacquiao, 42, said he officially accepted the nomination to be the standard-bearer of the PDP-Laban faction led by Senator Aquilino Pimentel.

“We are ready to rise to the challenge of leadership,” he said during the nomination speech at the PDP-Laban faction’s national assembly, vowing to lead the Southeast Asian country with “integrity, compassion, and transparency.”

Pacquiao’s declaration challenged the other PDP-Laban faction, which endorsed Senator Christopher Go and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte as their presidential and vice-presidential candidates, respectively.

At another PDP-Laban’s national convention held earlier this month by Duterte’s faction, the Philippine president has accepted the nomination, while Go, his long-time aid, declined.

Candidates for the 2022 elections will officially file their certificate of candidacy in October. The elections will be held on May 9, 2022.

Xinhua