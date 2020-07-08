Man United coach Solskjaer aiming for Champions League

London, UK | XINHUA | Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed confidence that his side can finish the Premier League season strongly and qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Man Utd currently sit fifth, four points behind Leicester City after the Foxes’ 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Red Devils travel to Aston Villa on Thursday before taking on Southampton at Old Trafford next Monday.

“We just focus on this one, the next one. If we win every single one of them, we are in the top four,” said Solskjaer at a pre-match press conference.

With second-placed Manchester City facing a two-year ban from continental competition, Man Utd’s current position would see them qualify for next season’s Champions League, but Solskjaer says he believes his team should never rely on help from anyone else.

“We just have to do it ourselves. That’s to grow as a team and know that going into next season we can put a different challenge to other teams in front of us,” said the Norwegian.

Having started this season poorly, the Red Devils’ form has picked up lately, with a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, but Solskjaer is keen for his players to aim higher.

“16 games is nowhere near what a Manchester United team should strive towards. We can still go many games unbeaten if we concentrate on the right things,” commented the head coach.

