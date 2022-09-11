Man tortured by Chinese employer seeks justice

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 34-year-old man is pleading for justice after being allegedly subjected to torture by his supervisors at China Railway No.3 Engineering Group (CR3), a company contracted to construct the road from Moroto to the Kenyan border of Lokitanyala.

Martin Satya, a driver hired by the company told URN that he was tortured on August 28, by his boss, a Chinese national who accused him of siphoning fuel from a truck that he had been told to take to the garage for repairs.

Satya narrates that he was taken to Moroto Central Police Station where he spent three days without treatment until he was granted police bond on August 31 when his health condition deteriorated. He added that when he went to seek help from the human resource office, he was ordered out of the premises by the same supervisor who tortured him.

Satya says that although he was detained by police, he never recorded a statement and his pursuit for justice has also been downplayed by the force.

Justin Ekanya, the human resource manager at China Railway No.3, says the matter is being handled officially and that the company authorities are equally awaiting police action.

However, Micheal Longole, the Mt Moroto Regional Police Spokesperson says he has not yet received such a case on his desk.

*****

URN