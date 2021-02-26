Man sentenced to 42 years over defilement of 3 little girls

Kalangala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bugembe George aged 24 has been sentenced to 42 years in prison after pleading guilty of defiling three little girls.

Bugembe, a resident of Kasisa landing site in Bujumba sub county Kalangala district was charged with defiling two 7 year and one 6 year old girl on the same day in 2018.

Her Lordship Victoria Nakintu Nkwanga Katamba, the Masaka High Court Judge has sentenced Bugembe to 14 years for each victim he admitted to having defiled.

In the High Court criminal session which is going on in Kalangala district, out of the 40 cases to be heard, 36 of them are defilement cases.

Also Sserunjoji George William who is in critical condition over HIV/AIDs and sickle cells has been sentenced for 1 year after defiling a 12 year PWD.

Sserunjoji who couldn’t walk on his own to Court and is aged 55 years pleaded guilty to defiling a 12 year Person With Disability from Bwendero village, Bujumba sub county in 2016.

Due to his condition, Sserunjoji has been sentenced for 1 year.

High Court Criminal Session is still going on in Kalangala district.

*****

URN