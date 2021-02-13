Man remanded for assaulting woman over UGX 200 debt

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man in Abim district has been remanded to Amita central government prison for allegedly assaulting a woman who sold him a local staple meal locally referred to as Anyoyi on credit worth 200 Shillings.

Anyoyi, a traditional delicacy is a mixture of well-boiled maize cereal and beans, oiled up together with charred onions to form a great staple breakfast common amidst the Luo ethnic speaking group.

On Friday, Abim Magistrate Court presided over by Nicholas Aisu, the Grade One magistrate heard that the suspect identified as Charles Dickens Orebo, a resident of Ywee-Wii village in Angolebwal parish Morulem town council reportedly assaulted Eveline Abonyo of the same village over a 200 Shillings debt.

It’s reported that on January 17, Orebo duped Abonyo who while selling at Ywee Wii trading centre ordered anyoyi worth 200 Shillings but later indicated that he did not have the money. He took the meal on credit.

Abonyo told the court that days later after their consensus, she met Orebo at a community borehole and upon requesting her debt, the latter instead descended on her saying her actions were disrespectful. He reiterated that he had no money because he was not working at the time.

Orebo who pleaded guilty to his deeds then asked the court for pardon claiming he was a minor aged 15 years and was a breadwinner taking care of his other siblings adding further that he was remorseful and had previously asked for forgiveness from Abonyo.

However, Abonyo and some witnesses to the offence refuted the offender’s claims of being a juvenile saying Orebo was over 20 years of age. To prove the age, Abonyo said she was an age-mate to Orebo’s immediate follower.

While reading the offence, Aisu explained that the suspect’s actions tantamount to assault with intent to cause grievous harm, and anyone who contravenes the offence commits a felony and is liable to imprisonment for seven years.

Aisu therefore remanded Orebo to Amita government prison until February 23, 2021, when he will again appear in a court of law for hearing and subsequent conviction of charges of assault and causing grievous harm.

