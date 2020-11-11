Man jailed 20 years for defiling 11 year old

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 38-year old man in Entebbe has been jailed 20 years for aggravated defilement. Noah Kyeyune is accused of defiling a girl aged 11 years in Zana in Makindye-Ssabagabo municipality.

According to prosecution, Kyeyune defiled the victim a pupil at Elton Junior School in Zana where Kyeyune was employed as a cook. Kyeyune defiled the girl on November 24, 2018, from the school kitchen.

On Tuesday, Justice Wilson Kwesiga found Kyeyune guilty and jailed him for 20 years.

Earlier on Monday, two court assessors Robert Budonga and Joan Asiimwe advised Justice Kwesiga to convict Kyeyune based on the testimony of the victim and evidence of the prosecution.

Justice Kwesiga said that although Kyeyune denied the charges, the prosecution sufficiently proved that 38-year-old Kyeyune performed sexual acts on the minor.

Justice Kwesiga however said that the one year that Kyeyune has spent on remand should be deducted from the sentence.

Earlier on, Joan Keko, the Entebbe Resident State Attorney had asked the court to convict Kyeyune to 35 years in prison because he defiled a girl he should have protected.

But Kyeyune’s lawyer Peruth Nshemereir proposed a jail term of 15 years for Kyeyune because he has children and a wife to take care of.

*****

URN