Man injured by teargas canister in Arua demands UGX 50M compensation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man in Arua city is demanding compensation of 50 Million Shillings after being injured by a teargas canister.

Darius Muguma, 24 years, a welder in Arua city says he was injured by a teargas canister fired by police officers dispersing a procession by presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat on Sunday.

According to Darius, while at his workplace at Furaha furniture center along with Rhino camp, at around 7:00 pm, he found an unexploded teargas canister which he picked but the canister exploded in his hands and shattered his hand.

He was later rushed to Rhema Hospital but referred to Arua hospital where his hand was amputated on Monday.

Saad Furaha, the proprietor of Furaha furniture workshop and relative to the victim says that they are demanding for investigation in the police’s action of throwing and leaving unexploded canisters in their business premises.

Iddi Lutale Ismail, the area councilor one of Pangisha ward says that he reported the matter to the regional police in Arua but the matter has been referred for further investigations to the District Internal Security Officer- DISO.

Nahori Oya Awa, the Resident District Commissioner Arua said the incident is regrettable but warns the youths against what he called irresponsible behaviour.

The District Police Commander Arua Dennis Ochama declined to comment on the matter.

*****

URN