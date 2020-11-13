Man in Entebbe jailed 22 years for attempted murder of wife

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Entebbe Criminal Division has sentenced a man to 22 years in jail for attempted murder.

Edward Matsiko is accused of unlawfully attempting to cause the death of his wife Edith Namutebi on March 19th, 2019.

According to prosecution, Matsiko hit Namutebi’s head with a hammer at their home in Kawuku, Kisubi Parish, Wakiso District. Namutebi sustained injuries on her face and was hospitalized for close to a year.

Justice Wilson Kwesiga said that prosecution proved beyond a reasonable doubt that he committed the act. According to Kwesiga, Susan Lakot, the Scene of Crime Officer told the court that she found bloodstains at the entrance to the bedroom and bathroom. She also recovered a hammer hidden under the bed and three shirts which had bloodstains.

While convicting Matsiko, Kwesiga said that the punishment will deter other criminals from committing the same offence. He added that Matsiko assaulted Namutebi intending to kill her.

Meanwhile, court assessors have advised the High Court in Entebbe to convict three men for murder.

Christopher Nsimbi, Ismail Kayongo and Umar Ssemujju on murder charges are accused of killing Isma Kivumbi on January 30th, 2019 in Kitubulu, Katabi Town Council.

The assessors who include Robert Budonga and Joan Asiimwe Ebong advised Justice Wilson J Kwesiga to convict the accused persons because the prosecution had proved its case.

They cited the eyewitnesses’ accounts, expert witnesses and also Kivumbi’s post-mortem report to implicate the three suspects.

********

URN