Man impersonating crime operative and state attorney arrested

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in the Kiira region have confirmed the arrest of Herman Nuwagaba on accusations of masquerading as a crime intelligence operative and the Jinja City Resident State Attorney. Operating under aliases such as Abdul Ssempijja, Nuwagaba is alleged to have engaged in fraudulent activities targeting unsuspecting members of the public.

Nuwagaba has allegedly been exploiting the trust of relatives of suspected criminals by promising them assistance in securing the release of their family members in exchange for monetary compensation. He is also accused of deceitfully presenting himself as a special operative affiliated with the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) to collect sensitive information from police detectives at various police stations under the guise of collaborating on criminal investigations.

Operating predominantly around police stations, Nuwagaba allegedly orchestrated meetings with families of suspects, persuading them to provide financial contributions to secure the release of their incarcerated relatives. Some detectives who spoke to us on condition of anonymity have acknowledged Nuwagaba’s initially convincing demeanor but later became skeptical of his motives as they observed his focus on assisting criminals rather than pursuing justice.

“I slowly distanced myself from him. I have, however, witnessed a number of our detectives sharing sensitive criminal files with him, on the assumption that he was a member of the sister forces,” one of the detectives said. Another detective also says that, at times directives to work with Nuwagaba were issued by their superiors and they had no option of questioning their chain of command.

“His arrest has been a shocker to many in our security circles as we overrated him as a heavily connected state operative. We have served in this region for a while now, but Nuwagaba is always quick to acquaint himself with all the top most commanders, which has over time deprived us of the audacity to question his operations even when we have all along been suspicious of his efforts geared towards bailing out criminals, rather than prosecuting them,” he said.

Claims of fraudulent activity have been substantiated by relatives of suspects who allege falling victim to Nuwagaba’s schemes. One such individual, Stella Namakula, recounted how Nuwagaba promised to facilitate her husband’s release from Kirinya Prisons in exchange for Shillings 6 million. Following her husband’s continued incarceration, Namakula demanded a refund, to which Nuwagaba allegedly responded with threats of legal action.

“Nuwagaba approached me with a plainclothes armed middle-aged man and they both threatened to arrest me if I continued to demand the six million Shillings and this shocking experience prompted me to file the complaint with Jinja CPS,” she said.

James Mubi, the Kiira regional police spokesperson confirmed Nuwagaba’s detention in Kirinya Prisons on charges of impersonation and obtaining money under false pretenses. In response to the allegations, law enforcement authorities have initiated a general inquiry, encouraging individuals with similar complaints against Nuwagaba to provide relevant information to assist in the ongoing investigation. Additionally, unverified reports suggest the possibility of Nuwagaba’s collusion with members of the judiciary and security establishments to manipulate legal proceedings.