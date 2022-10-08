Man City go top with emphatic win over Saints

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | City brushed aside Southampton to move to the top of the Premier League – at least for 24 hours.

The Blues hit four goals without reply with a classy, dominant performance at the Etihad.

The visitors held out for 20 minutes before Joao Cancelo gave City the lead.

Phil Foden’s fine form continued with a delightful chip on 32 minutes and Riyad Mahrez wrapped up three points four minutes into the second-half with a clever volley.

It was wonderful football from the champions throughout, but there was one thing missing – an Erling Haaland goal.

The Norwegian had hit the woodwork and gone close several times but it looked as though it was going to be a rare day without adding to his incredible tally – until finally clever play between Kevin De Bruyne and Cancelo saw the latter’s pinpoint cross drilled home by Haaland on 65.

*****

Man City