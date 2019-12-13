Man beheads wife in domestic brawl

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man has been arrested for allegedly beheading his wife, Sharon Kansiime, in a domestic brawl on Wednesday night.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, said Joseph Mpuluriza picked a quarrel with Kansiime over unknown reasons and in the scuffle used a machete to chop off her head.

The couple are residents of Musajja-Alumba, Rubaga Division, in Kampala City. Residents who heard Kansiime screaming rushed to the couple’s home but found Kansiime’s head already separated from the remaining body parts.

Onyango said the residents in anger pounced on Mpuluriza, beat him but police came to his rescue. He was rushed to Mulago hospital in a critical condition and he currently fighting for his life under the guard of police.

Mpuluriza has been charged with murder as police pieces up clues to understand what could have triggered the incident.

Onyango also cautioned public against mob action saying if Mpuluriza dies, the motive and cause of the incident would not be known.

Criminal Records of 2018 show 14,450 people were killed or injured through domestic wrangles across the country. Of these, 210,478 were female adults, 873 were male adults, and 541 were male juveniles and 558 female juveniles.

Police said most of the domestic wrangles rotate around infidelity, money and property disputes.

In October, a woman identified as Norah was arrested on allegations stabbing her lover to death for eating her meat.

Norah allegedly stabbed her lover repeatedly blaming him for eating meat he had not bought. She had reportedly accused Matovu of always eating food he never bought and she had earlier warned him of eating her food because he didn’t know what she was going through to get.

******

URN