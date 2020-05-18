Man batters own daughter to death for allegedly visiting boyfriend

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Kitgum district have arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly battering her own daughter to death. Geoffrey Okot, a resident of Ocubu Latara village in Koch Parish, Labongo Amida sub-county reportedly killed her daughter on Sunday evening from his home in the process of disciplining her.

The deceased identified as Patricia Atim 15, a primary six pupil of Akworo Primary school reportedly went missing from her father’s home on Saturday prompting a search for her. She was found in Lamola village a day later after purportedly spending a night at the boyfriend’s place.

Wilfred Nyeko, the Labongo Amida sub county chairperson says that when she was brought home, her brothers started beating her before being joined by their father who took over the beating. He says that the suspect who was drunk at the time kicked her daughter on the jaws and the lower belly.

Nyeko says the girl died instantly as her father inhumanely battered her. A subsequent postmortem test conducted from Kitgum General Hospital indicates her jaw, neck and backbones were all broken.

Nyeko condemned acts of violence used by parents in disciplining their children adding that such grisly conduct is the first in the area.

Robert Oken, the Officer in charge of Kitgum Central Police station told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Monday that the suspect is in their custody pending further investigations. He says that the suspect who was briefly detained at Labongo Amida Police post will be charged with murder.

URN