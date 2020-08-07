Man arrested for defiling two siblings in Gulu

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu police are holding a 30-year-old man accused of defiling two sibblings. The suspect is Farouk Odong, a resident of Paromo villagein Gwengdiya Parish in Awach Sub-County.

The victim’s mother says the suspect defiled the minors aged two and five years at her home on July 29th, 2020. She accordingly reported the matter to Awach Police Station under CRR 53/2020.

The Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema, says the suspect has since been transferred to Gulu Central Police Station – CPS pending examination to establish his mental state vide CRB 868/2020.

According to Okema, the victims were subjected to medical examination at Awach Health Centre IV where they were found to have been molested sexually. The 2019 Police annual report showed that 13, 613 cases of defilement were registered compared to 15,366 in 2018. 13,682 children were defiled in 2019 comprising of 13,441 females and 241 males.

Defilement cases were highest in East Kyoga region with 945 cases followed by Elgon with 922 cases. Mbale District registered the highest number with 317 cases followed by Kamuli with 274 cases.

Aggravated defilement carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment upon conviction, according to the penal code act.

