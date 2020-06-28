Malawi’s Chakwera sworn in

Lilongwe, Malawi | THE INDEPENDENT | Malawi’s new President Lazaurs Chakwera has promised a new beginging for his country, as he was sworn in Sunday by Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda SC.

“I know there many of you who didn’t vote me and the prospect of my presidency give you fear, I want you know that my administration will strive to give equal opportunities for all of us together. I am duty bound to give you my best,” Chakwera said his inaugural speech.

Chakwera, Malawi’s sixth president, added that, “the time is up for us to stop dreaming. With your help, we’ll restore your faith by being a government that stands for the need of Malawians.”

“To stand before you as President today is an honour. It’s an honour that has reignites the dream for a better. What is use is freedom if you are slave to tribalism, poverty. The dream of all of us together is to be the ones who enjoy of the Malawi soil.”