MALARIA: Free mosquito nets programme for Kampala, Wakiso starts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health will this month start registering residents of Wakiso and Kampala as it prepares for distribution of free Long Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLIN) in a nationwide campaign against Malaria.
Village Health Teams (VHT) members accompanied by the area Local Council One (LC1s) will in December start registration of households in Wakiso District. That will be followed by Kampala district in January, 2018.
The registration is intended to ascertain the number of households and determine the exact number of nets to be distributed. Distribution for the two districts comes last because of the low prevalence of malaria in the area.
Distribution will take place at distribution points in each village. Distribution points are gazetted places where voting usually takes place.
The nationwide campaign has so far achieved over 95% coverage, with a total of 23,743,822 bed nets distributed, protecting a total of 44,713,517 persons in 109 districts countrywide.
According to a ministry of health statement, “This campaign is premised on the background that large-scale LLIN distributions are a key component of the national malaria prevention initiative and are highly effective, user-friendly and low-cost intervention to protect communities against malaria.”