MALARIA: Free mosquito nets programme for Kampala, Wakiso starts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health will this month start registering residents of Wakiso and Kampala as it prepares for distribution of free Long Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLIN) in a nationwide campaign against Malaria.

Village Health Teams (VHT) members accompanied by the area Local Council One (LC1s) will in December start registration of households in Wakiso District. That will be followed by Kampala district in January, 2018.