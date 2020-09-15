Makindye West NRM results declared amidst protests

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Results from six polling stations have been cancelled in the Makindye West National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries for LCIII councillors and division mayors.

Vincent Kavuma, NRM Makindye district Registrar says the polling stations that were cancelled had issues of rigging through exaggerating the number of votes, theft of declaration forms, intimidation of voters and bribery. They include Juuko zone in Kibuye 1, Busoke zone, as well as Estate and Nsambya central B parishes which have two polling stations each.

The election for the LC III NRM candidates, directly elected and woman councillors had security beefed up earlier in Church, Goodwill, Katale, Makindye 1 and Luvuma after voters began rioting in protest of ineligible voters who participated in the election. They accused the NRM village Chairpersons of changing the final tally.

However, Perusi Munaaba was declared the winner of the race after polling 17,529 and Bob Muhumuza, getting 17,447 from 34, 976 total votes, according to results released by Vincent Kavuma, the NRM returning officer in the Makindye.

But upon the announcement of results, angry voters threatened the winner attracting police intervention to protect all election officials and the winning candidate. Rose Kabasinguzi, a supporter and polling agent for Bob Muhumuza said they had been cheated and a weaker candidate declared the winner for the LC III card.

But Juma Kabuya, the NRM Chairman in Nsambya Railway village said that although the voting had some ups and downs, the right candidate has been finally declared.

Perusi Munaaba, the winner in the LC III primaries in Makindye West promised to lobby for the voters, monitor community projects and also represent the views of the NRM party and voters.

Bob Muhumuza, was not available for comment at the time of announcing the results.

URN