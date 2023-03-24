Makerere University to accredit all hostels

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University has resolved to start accrediting hostels that accommodate students. This was revealed by the University Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe on Thursday.

He said the move is aimed at enhancing the safety and security of its students.

According to Nawangwe, of the 35,000 students enrolled at the university, 5,000 reside within the University’s confines, while the vast majority reside outside its premises.

Thousands of students seek accommodation in areas such as Makerere Kikoni, Bwaise, Makerere Kavule, and Wandegeya, among others.

Alternatively, some students choose to commute from their homes.

According to Nawangwe, an accreditation committee for hostels has already been established to collaborate with the Hostel Owners Association.

The committee will provide recommendations to the University regarding the most suitable hostels, and subsequently, the University will enter into memorandums of understanding with the hostels.

He however noted that the accreditation committee will not dictate where students must stay but will serve as a guide for students, providing them with recommendations for safe and suitable accommodation options, and ultimately, the decision of where to stay rests with the individual student.

To accredit the hostel, Nawangwe explained that they will consider the security of the hostel, hygiene, lighting, and internet among other criteria.

However, while the University moves forward with its plans to accredit hostels, it is important to acknowledge that there exists a segment of students who opt to reside in private rentals due to the high costs associated with University-affiliated hostels.

Many of these rentals can barely be recognized or sanctioned by the University.

In an interview with URN earlier, students who choose to go to rentals said while hostels look fancier in terms of space, sanitation, security, and overall surroundings, they are increasingly becoming unaffordable, pushing students to live in filthy rentals bordered by sewage and water trenches.

URN