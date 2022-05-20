Makerere University staff petition tribunal over dismissal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Director of Legal Services at Makerere University has appealed to the staff tribunal over his dismissal.

Javason Kamugisha and Davis Malowa Ndanyi, the Director of Human Resources were dismissed early this month after serving for a year. They were appointed on probation and were supposed to serve for five years upon confirmation by the appointment board.

Kamugisha’s lawyer Jude Byamukama says that the letter from the university did not state reasons for his client’s dismissal because his performance has been unquestionable.

He also wants the university staff tribunal to block the dismissal until the hearing of the case.

In a letter dated May 4, 2022, Yusuf Kiranda, the University Secretary wrote to Kamugisha informing him that his termination is with immediate effect.

“In accordance with Section 2.11(c) of the Human Resource Manual of Makerere University, this is to notify you of the termination of your probationary contract by the Appointments Board. The effective date of the termination shall be with immediate effect,”, read part of the letter.

While Kamugisha’s dismissal was with immediate effect, Malowa was given up to two weeks to vacate his office.

Bennet Magara, the Chairperson Makerere Administrative Staff Association-MASA expressed disappointment at the manner in which the university dismissed Kamugisha and Ndanyi.

