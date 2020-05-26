Makerere University resumes staff promotion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University has finally resumed staff promotions a year after it was suspended because of wage constraints. In December 2018, the former Makerere University Appointments Board promoted 170 academics staff, 127 of whom were on short term contracts. They also recruited 109 academic staff resulting into a shortage of Shillings 7.59 billion in staff salaries.

As a result, most of the staff missed pay for eight months. Those who were promoted didn’t get a commensurate salary pay rise. A human resource audit carried out by management showed that the university owed the said staff Shillings 14 billion.

Now, the University Vice Chancellor Professor, Barnabas Nawangwe notes that the matter has since been resolved since the University wage bill and budget have been reconciled. “Management and Council have been working tirelessly to resolve the Makerere wage challenge and obtain funds for promotion,” said Prof Nawangwe in statement addressed to all staff.

Consequently, the University Appointments Board sat on May 25, 2020 to look into a number of candidates that had been forwarded for promotion to different levels. Only 61 candidates were approved for promotion. Jude Mbabali, a member of Makerere University Appointment Board confirms that 6 candidates were promoted to the level of Professor, 4 Associate Professor, 19 Senior Lecturer and 32 Lecturer.

“We also scrutinised and forwarded applications of 68 members of staff who had applied for promotion for vetting,” said Mbabali. Adding that, the board also appointed Dr. Sowedi Juma Mayanja as the new Makerere University Imam given the fact the current office holder, Imam Sam Ssentongo clocked retirement age.

Prof Nawangwe notes that with the resolution of a wage deficit, management is now confident that staff promotions will resume within the available wage budget. Available statistics indicate that Makerere spends approximately Shillings 166.78 billion annually on the payment of over 3,000 staff.

