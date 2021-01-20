Makerere University ready to receive ‘Freshers’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University is ready to receive first year students next week for the first time since the COVID-19 lock-down. Also set on the new academic timetable released today is the 71st graduation week, set for March 16th to March 19th.

The ‘Freshers Orientation’ will take a week, from Saturday January 30 to February 5.

The semester will then start February 6.

2020/2021 ACADEMlC YEAR

Semester One: Saturday: 6th February 2021 to Saturday 8th May 2021 (13 weeks)

Semester One Holiday Break: Saturday: 8th May 2021 to Saturday 15th May 2021 (1 week)

Semester Two: Saturday: 15th May 2021 to Saturday 14th August 2021 (13 weeks )

Recess Term Saturday: 14th August 2021 to Saturday 11th September 2021 (4 weeks )

71st Graduation Week: Tuesday: 16th March 2021 to Friday 19th March 2021